Japanese athletes forge impetus behind Teri Leiker Memorial Mile

The texts started when I was still three, maybe four hours from home — hard to say because I had been driving slow and stopping often to “make pictures” as the old expression goes. My friends thought I should know that I-80 was not going to be the way to drive because a wildfire was underway close to the Summit Park exit. I proudly hadn’t taken I-80 for a single mile of my three-week, more-than-2,500-mile journey, so it wasn’t any hardship now. And I had been inhaling a tiny bit of the smoke of the California fires for all those weeks — even though my trip was largely up and down the coast. I mean, I knew to expect from the overcastness hanging on most of the day — there is a reason locals call this month Fog-ust. The only time I had real smoke was up north — Tahoe and then Yosemite and a chunk of western Nevada.