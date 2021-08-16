Japanese athletes forge impetus behind Teri Leiker Memorial Mile

If there's one word to describe the 2020 Olympic Games, it's bittersweet. Despite the rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) promised a “safe and secure” Games. What ensued was an Olympics, devoid of fans in the stands and at home, as well as with many promising Olympians, including Coco Gauff (tennis, USA) and Kara Eaker (gymnastics, USA), not in attendance. But for those athletes who did make it to the Olympic Village in Tokyo, the Games have felt like an incomparable triumph. Following a year that has stripped us of so much joy and human connection, the stories behind the athletes' performances—whom we often categorize as having superhuman strength—remind us that at its heart, sport is utterly humanizing.
