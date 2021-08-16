Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How Mac Jones’ Preseason Debut Compared To Other 2021 First-Round Quarterbacks

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfbvG_0bT1s7oH00

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s not often that five quarterbacks get picked in the first 15 selections of the NFL draft. That was, of course, the case this year, with Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance going 1-2-3, and with Justin Fields (11) and Mac Jones (15) completing the quintet.

Perhaps all five quarterbacks will wind up in the Hall of Fame. Perhaps they’ll all be busts. More likely, one or two will thrive and become certifiable stars, one or two will last in the league but won’t reach true greatness, and one or two might become massive disappointments for the franchises that invested so heavily in them. Which ones fit into which categories is anyone’s guess at this point in time.

But what has happened thus far is the preseason debut of each first-round QB. Here in New England, we tend to get hyper-focused on the local team, so it’s worth taking a moment to look around at the rest of the rookie QB group to see how Jones’ preseason showing compared.

That is, obviously, said with the understanding that preseason stats are only preseason stats, and they are not indicative of any future growth potential. But for now, they’re all we’ve got.

COMPLETION PERCENTAGE
1. Justin Fields: 70% (14-for-20)
2. Mac Jones: 68.4% (13-for-19)
3. Trevor Lawrence: 66.7% (6-for-9)
3. Zach Wilson: 66.7% (6-for-9)
5. Trey Lance: 35.7% (5-for-14)

PASSING YARDS
1. Justin Fields: 142 yards
2. Trey Lance: 128 yards
3. Mac Jones: 87 yards
4. Trevor Lawrence: 71 yards
5. Zach Wilson: 63 yards

YARDS PER ATTEMPT
1. Trey Lance: 9.1
2. Trevor Lawrence: 7.9
3. Justin Fields: 7.1
4. Zach Wilson: 7
5. Mac Jones: 4.6

TOUCHDOWN PASSES
1. Justin Fields: 1
1. Trey Lance: 1
3. Mac Jones: 0
3. Trevor Lawrence: 0
3. Zach Wilson: 0

RUSHING
1. Justin Fields: 5 carries, 33 yards, TD
2. Mac Jones: 2 carries, 0 yards
3. Trey Lance: 0 carries
4. Trevor Lawrence: 0 carries
5. Zach Wilson: 0 carries

PASSER RATING
1. Justin Fields: 106.7
2. Trey Lance: 93.8
3. Trevor Lawrence: 90.5
4. Zach Wilson: 86.8
5. Mac Jones: 78.2

PFF PASSING GRADES
1. Mac Jones: 82.0
2. Zach Wilson: 78.8
3. Justin Fields: 64.2
4. Trevor Lawrence: 58.5
5. Trey Lance: 49.0

The last one — a subjective grade from the analysts at Pro Football Focus — certainly is a bit surprising, especially compared to the traditional passer rating numbers. But it’s at least indicative of some of the things Jones might be capable of that didn’t show up on the stat sheet during last week’s game against Washington.

Again, it’s all just one preseason game. But with this quintet of QBs set to be analyzed and dissected and compared to each other for the coming decade-plus, the process is now officially underway.

Comments / 0

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Qb#Passer#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones or Cam Newton? Bill Belichick announces Patriots starting QB

Cam Newton has once again been named the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback. New England coach Bill Belichick referred to Newton as his starter when speaking to the press on Saturday. Belichick was first asked about evaluating the quarterback position. “We’ll take a look at the whole situation,” Belichick said....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cam Newton Has Brutally Honest Admission On Mac Jones Competition

Whatever you may feel about New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, there’s no denying that the man is a fierce competitor. So as he battles rookie Mac Jones for the starting job, he’s sharing his feelings on what the competition means to him. Speaking to the media on Friday, Newton...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Tim Tebow on touchdown pass

A pair of first-year Jacksonville players connected on a touchdown pass at practice Friday. Their names? Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow. Two players who dominated offseason storylines for the Jaguars, Lawrence represents the No. 1 overall pick and the hopes for the revitalization of the franchise under new coach Urban Meyer. And Tebow, a former quarterback who made the oft-panned decision to give tight end a try, may be getting his last shot to stick in the NFL.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Gardner Minshew’s Comment On Trevor Lawrence Is Going Viral

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. At some point, Lawrence will take over starting quarterback duties in Jacksonville. Gardner Minshew is hoping to push that back as far as possible, though. The Jaguars quarterback had a brutally honest comment...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Mac Jones Cracked Up Patriots With ‘Spot-On’ Cam Newton Impression

FOXBORO, Mass. — And the New England Patriots training camp award for best actor goes to … quarterback Mac Jones. Jones, who’s competing with incumbent Cam Newton for the Patriots’ starting job as he enters his first NFL season, delivered what multiple teammates described as a perfect impersonation of Newton during a recent rookie skit.
NFLaudacy.com

How Patriots organization feels about Mac Jones

Watching Mac Jones through the first three or so weeks of training camp, things look pretty good. The No. 15 overall pick does not seem bothered by the pressure of playing for the Patriots or competing with Cam Newton as he has seemed to make progress every day on the field. With him under center, the ball comes out quickly and looks like it did with Tom Brady at quarterback.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones has Patriots fans forgetting about Tom Brady in debut

The New England Patriots had their first preseason game against the Washington Football Team at home and rookie quarterback Mac Jones put on his new uniform– and fresh jersey number. As Jones took the field, it appeared that the New England fans had forgotten about longtime quarterback Tom Brady. The...
NFLPawtucket Times

Here's what Mac Jones did in his first preseason game with the Patriots

FOXBORO – It was officially go time with 55 seconds left in the first quarter. That’s when Mac Jones stepped on the Gillette Stadium in a No. 10 jersey. By the time he exited Thursday’s preseason opener against Washington, the rookie first-round pick had five offensive series under his belt – a good sample size to dissect and learn from. Jones ended up completing 13-of-19 passes for 87 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown pass in a 22-13 win for the Patriots, though Jones came close in the second quarter as Kristian Wilkerson couldn’t haul in what would have been in a 34-yard score.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Urban Meyer refuses to state the obvious about Trevor Lawrence

Urban Meyer refuses to name Trevor Lawrence the starting quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars over the incumbent Gardner Minshew. While the Jacksonville Jaguars used the No. 1 overall pick on Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson, his head coach Urban Meyer will not name him the team’s starting quarterback over Gardner Minshew just yet.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots Rookie QB Mac Jones’ Debut

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones made his preseason debut on Thursday night. Although he didn’t light up the boxscore, the Alabama product impressed everyone watching back at home. Jones completed 13-of-19 pass attempts for 87 yards in his preseason debut. He threw an excellent ball down the left...
NFLaudacy.com

How Mac Jones performed better than Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields in preseason debut

Mac Jones was the fifth quarterback selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, but according to Pro Football Focus, the Patriots rookie had the best preseason debut of the five. All players played last week as the NFL kicked off the preseason and when it came to PFF grades, Jones got the highest mark at 82.0. Zach Wilson was next at 78.8, followed by Justin Fields at 64.2, while Trevor Lawrence (58.5) and Trey Lance (49.0) closed it out among the group.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mac Jones lives up to expectations in Patriots debut

Ever since he took that long walk to the stage on draft night in Cleveland, New England Patriots fans have been clamoring for the first game action from rookie quarterback Mac Jones. After the organization drafted the Alabama passer with the 15th overall selection back in April, Patriots fans have been hoping that the Heisman finalist would be the key to New England returning to post-season glory.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mac Jones continues to pass every test with flying colors in preseason. But is it enough?

Mac Jones still hasn’t quite had that moment. Not yet. The New England Patriots rookie quarterback hasn’t put together a play that makes you sit back and say, “wow.” He hasn’t thrown a touchdown. He hasn’t connected on his deep passes for N’Keal Harry, Kristian Wilkerson or Gunner Olszewski in his first to preseason appearances. He hasn’t rushed for more than a few yards.
NFLCBS Sports

Patriots' Mac Jones: Extensive action in preseason debut

Jones completed 13 of 19 passes for 87 yards and rushed twice for no gain in Thursday's 22-13 preseason win over Washington. He had no touchdowns or turnovers. After watching Cam Newton lead the offense to a field goal on his second drive, Jones came in and got the same result on the team's third possession, though the rookie would have had a touchdown if Kristian Wilkerson had been able to haul in a well-placed deep ball in the end zone. Jones moved the offense well throughout his time in the game, but on a Patriots team without much talent on the outside, Newton's mobility and leadership give him the inside track on the starting quarterback job. Expect Jones to see plenty of action in preseason Week 2 against the Eagles as the Patriots continue to evaluate what they have in the 15th overall pick out of Alabama.
NFLYardbarker

Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones putting together impressive preseason

Cam Newton may be the starter entering the season for the New England Patriots, but Mac Jones is applying some pressure. The Patriots rolled in their second preseason game Thursday, defeating the Eagles 35-0. Newton started the game and went 8-of-9 for 103 yards and a touchdown. Both of his drives should have produced points, but Quinn Nordin missed a 36-yard field-goal attempt on one of the possessions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy