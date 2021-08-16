Qualcomm built its ideal smartphone, but is it actually any good?

While there still aren’t that many gaming phones on the market, there are a lot more options than there used to be a few years ago. If you want the best gaming experience on a smartphone, then you’ll need look no further than the ROG Phone 5 from ASUS. It’s a bit pricy, but it has pretty much everything you could ever want in a gaming phone. Besides the high price, the limited availability makes the ROG Phone 5 hard to pick up, so you had to act fast whenever it first went on sale in your country. If you’re still looking to pick up the phone and are disappointed to find that it’s out of stock, then you may be happy to hear today’s news. ASUS is launching the ROG Phone 5s series, an upgraded version of the ROG Phone 5 series.