Pizza King plans expansion to North Fourth Street in Longview

Area favorite Pizza King could soon expand off of Marshall Avenue for the first time. An application for a building permit submitted to the city of Longview shows the restaurant is planning an “interior and exterior remodel of Baskin-Robbins,” which is co-located with Wendy’s on Fourth Street. The ice cream restaurant will be closing, said Rob Springer. Springer and his brother Mark purchased Pizza King from the Inman family, who opened the restaurant in 1965 in Longview. The family operated it up until Jan. 20, 2020, when the Springers purchased it.