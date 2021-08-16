Texas football: Bijan Robinson not preoccupied with living up to legacy of Longhorn running back greats
Putting on a Texas football comes with high expectations, and that's not something that is lost on second-year Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson. This past spring, Robinson was already getting mentioned as a Heisman Trophy candidate heading into his sophomore season, and he's sure to be a big part of the Longhorns’ new offense under first-year coach Steve Sarkisian, who guided Alabama’s explosive offense as part of the Crimson Tide’s national title run last season.247sports.com
