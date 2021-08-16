Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

How To Delete A Twitter Account

By Kristijan Lucic
Android Headlines
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us use Twitter these days. It’s one of the most popular social media networks, and it differentiates from the rest of them. That being said, if you, for some reason, don’t want to use your Twitter account, we’re here to explain to you how to delete it. You...

www.androidheadlines.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Computer#Smartphone App#Web Browser#Deactivate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
InternetTechRepublic

How to clean up your Gmail inbox with this mass delete trick

Is your Gmail inbox filled to overflowing with emails you've already read? Want to mass delete them? Jack Wallen shows you how. I tend to collect email like some might collect Star Wars action figures. OK, that's not a perfect analogy because mostly I collect email because I think I might need it later, but never do. That generally equates to me having way too many emails sitting in my inbox, most of which I've read and don't need anymore.
Internetkomando.com

How to erase everything Google knows about you

Ever notice how Google always seems to know exactly what you’re looking for? It’s no coincidence. Google knows what you’re interested in, what you search for, where you go and much, much more about who you are. How? Because of all the data you share. With every search, click, message...
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

How to delete Google Search history

It's useful to know how to delete Google Search history, as well as details of your activities in its many other apps and services. You can delete your history in dozens of different Google tools, including YouTube, Chrome, Google Drive, and Google Maps. But let's assume you want to focus...
Internetknowtechie.com

How to get back into Gmail if you lose access to your account

Losing access to your Gmail account sucks. Our lives are inside that inbox, our dreams, our fears, our spam. Forgetting your password (or having it taken over by a hacker) is a horrible experience, one I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. The good news is that these days Google...
Internetuniversityherald.com

How to Delete Your Digital Footprint from the Internet

Throughout all the years that you have been using the internet for everything from schoolwork and entertainment to connecting with friends and getting work done, you have left behind more information than you might realize. Plus, there are public records on you that make it easy for certain websites to display your personal details surprisingly easily. So, what can you do to remove this digital footprint that has been created through your own actions, as well as the actions of others? Well, to get started, you can begin with the tips below.
InternetPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to delete Google Photos permanently

It's helpful to know how to delete Google Photos permanently, whether you’re switching to a new photo-sharing service, trading in your phone or you simply want to free up some space on your device. This is particularly true now that Google has stopped offering unlimited storage to Photos users. Additionally,...
Internetknowtechie.com

How to turn off Google’s location tracking

In today’s age of internet advertising, we people have become the products. Many major platforms and websites, like Facebook and Google, thrive off of utilizing our data. They build profiles of individuals by tracking their movements, both physical and on the internet, and sell them to advertisers so they can better target their ads.
Cell Phonestechweez.com

WhatsApp Now Nukes Images After a Single View, and Here is How You Do It

How many times have you ever wanted to send an image on WhatsApp, and wished that there was a way that message could self-destruct or disappear once the recipient sees it?. I will guess it is many, many times because there are sensitive images that must not be saved on your storage for security or sanity reasons.
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Facebook Privacy Settings just scattered: Should you care?

Facebook just scattered their Privacy Settings to a set of “other categories” throughout the service. This means that while you might’ve previously had the opportunity to drop in to the single Privacy Settings section of the Facebook app/webpage to address all of your concerns, now you’ll need to seek and tap each item in different places. This redesign is hidden in a Facebook presentation called “making it easier to navigate settings.”
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

WhatsApp is rolling out support for self-destructing photos and videos à la Snapchat

This story was originally published on Jun 30, 2021 and last updated on Aug 4, 2021. There are times where you want to send across a message or a video but you don't want the recipient to see it more than once. That's pretty much the reason why Snapchat was invented. However, the concept has since been picked up by various other applications, and Facebook-owned WhatsApp is the latest one to jump on the disappearing messages bandwagon, as the company has now announced.
Internetblackchronicle.com

Facebook Is Deleting Hurtful Comments Directed At Lizzo On Her Accounts

Trolling Lizzo on Facebook will no longer fly. Spotted on the Huffington Post, Facebook is actively deleting all hateful comments spotted on Lizzo’s social media accounts. The social media company’s decision to take such action comes after Lizzo tearfully shared in an emotional video she was receiving hateful comments about her weight, race, and more following the release of her new single “Rumors” featuring Cardi B.
TV & Videosdexerto.com

Streamers call for Twitch to stop taking 50% cut of subscriptions

Multiple Twitch streamers have called for an end of the platform taking half of subscription revenue, and are urging the Amazon-owned platform to alter the split. While YouTube typically takes 30% of a streamer’s subscription revenue and Facebook is currently not taking anything at all, Twitch takes 50% of subs. While some streamer’s can negotiate a more favorable split, the majority of affiliates and partners will retain only half of the typical $4.99 subscription.
Internet9to5Mac

Preview: Here’s another look at Twitter’s Super Follow feature

It’s been a while since Twitter announced its Super Follow feature. Now, developer Nima Owji has been able to show a bit more of the company’s upcoming function. In four screenshots shared on his Twitter, Owji shows that the company is polishing this Super Follow feature. For example, when you access a profile you’re super following, you can manage your subscription by clicking on the “Super Following” button.
InternetConsumer Reports.org

Saying Goodbye: Tips for Closing Hard-to-Delete Online Accounts

If you’re like me, you’ve created hundreds of accounts online over the years. Time goes by, and eventually, you forget about a lot of them, but the accounts are still there, waiting for you patiently on a corporate server. Unfortunately, the information they contain can erode your privacy and even put your security at risk.
Behind Viral VideosInc.com

The Real Reason Facebook Needs to Kill TikTok

We have all become so accustomed to Facebook,that most of us have stopped noticing how ugly and clunky it is. Facebook crowds the screen with a mishmosh of menus, windows, lists, flashing ads, and so forth. Hideous. Facebook look like exactly what it is, a piece of feature-creepy software designed...
Behind Viral Videosnetworksasia.net

How To Delete Tiktok

By getting rid of the app’s cache you can do away with all the Drafts saved to your TikTok account. Sadly, this will not function as soon as you’ve uploaded the videos. While joining the TikTok’s area and producing your very own account is a straightforward procedure, erasing an account is a little bit much more difficult. Go at this site how to delete a tiktok account without the password here. The lack of personal privacy settings is usually the reason the application’s customers are picking to erase their accounts permanently. If you would love to deactivate your TikTok account, you come to the ideal location, due to the fact that in this short article, we’re going to take you through all the steps of canceling a TikTok account.

Comments / 0

Community Policy