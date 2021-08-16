ClickHole Publishes First Tabletop Game

With the thwack of a well-place arrow, the final ghoul slumps to the ground before your feet. You look to your companions, not quite able to comprehend the frenzied attack that just took your group by surprise. The night is long, and the minions of the Darkmaster are everywhere, but you didn't expect an attack like this. You're frightened and tired, but you've made a promise to yourself: you will reclaim your family's ancient sword, stolen by one of the Darkmaster's lieutenants. The road is long and weary, but your companions put a hand on your shoulder. "It's time to move on," they say, "The Darkmaster waits for none." Welcome to the big, bold, and deep world of Against The Darkmaster, a new tabletop roleplaying game by Open Ended Games.