3 Reasons Why A Leo-Virgo Friendship May Not Be As Compatible As You Think

Every full moon exudes its own brand of magic. After all, each full moon takes place in its own zodiac sign and makes connections with different planets, which is proof that no two full moons are ever the same. Even though you’re about to experience the second full moon in Aquarius of Leo season — making it an astrological or seasonal blue moon — that doesn’t mean the experience will be identical to the last one. You might actually be surprised how different it will be. However, the August 2021 full moon in Aquarius will affect these zodiac signs the least — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — and for them, the experience will probably be a little less pivotal.