This off-season saw plenty of turnover for the Raiders in terms of roster construction. The offensive line was almost completely overhauled with three supposed starters shipped off or cut. The defense also lost Nelson Agholor who came up big in big moments for the Raiders when an offensive explosion was needed. Their replacements were drafted; Alex Leatherwood, signed; Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good, or awarded a contract in free agency; John Brown. Despite all of that turnover, there was little confusion on who would start for the Raiders on offense this season, and it would have taken abysmal performances from the offensive line to cast a shadow on their playing time.