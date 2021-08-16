Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Justice Barrett Vaccine Ruling Likely to Apply to College Sports

By Michael McCann
Posted by 
Sportico
Sportico
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7tSY_0bT1qdqa00

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s denial of an emergency application to bar Indiana University from requiring faculty, staff and students be vaccinated from COVID-19 is an important legal development for college athletic departments. The denial, issued last Thursday in Klaassen v. Trustees of Indiana University , suggests that athletes and other students who challenge vaccine requirements would likely fail.

Barrett reviewed the application, filed by eight students, as the circuit justice for cases from the Seventh Federal Circuit (covering Indiana and other Midwestern states). Emergency applications are handled “on paper,” meaning without a hearing.

Barrett’s denial is not tantamount to a decision on the merits, and it lacks the precedential impact of a Supreme Court ruling. A group of students or athletes from a college located in a different federal circuit could mount a similar challenge that is reviewed by a different justice who might, unlike Barrett, refer it to the full Court for consideration. Yet assuming Barrett’s views reflect a majority of the justices, COVID vaccine directives for the 2021-22 academic year will be seen as lawful conditions.

Barrett’s order omitted analysis and reasoning. However, under Court procedure, she would have granted an injunction only upon identifying a fair prospect that most of the justices would find a lower court’s ruling erroneous and that irreparable harm would otherwise occur.

The eight students insist the vaccine requirement violates their 14 th Amendment due process rights and infringes on their ability to make medical decisions. They cite numerous cases, including Roe v. Wade , for the proposition that the government—and, by extension, public universities—must meet a heightened standard of review when it “interferes” with a right to bodily integrity and autonomy.

Earlier this month, a three-judge panel on the 7 th Circuit rejected the students’ arguments. Judge Frank Easterbrook cited as precedent the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1905 ruling in Jacobson v. Massachusetts . It holds that states can require members of the public be vaccinated against smallpox.

Easterbrook stressed that Indiana University’s policy contains accommodations, including for religious beliefs, online-only learning and a documented allergy to the vaccine. He also underscored the school’s policy only applies to those who enroll—not the general public—and that students “who do not want to be vaccinated” can pursue enrollment at a college that doesn’t require the vaccine. Easterbrook further highlighted that universities have an established tradition of requiring vaccinations “to keep other students safe in a congregate setting,” with “common” vaccine requirements for measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, varicella and meningitis.

Attorneys for the students found these conclusions unpersuasive. They maintain the three COVID vaccines available in the U.S. (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are, unlike vaccines for other diseases, not fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration. They received emergency use authorization, which follows a speedier but less comprehensive review. The attorneys, who practice at the Bopp Law Firm in Indiana, also insist that a COVID vaccine is unnecessary for college students. To that end, they assert, “the risk of serious morbidity and mortality from COVID for those under 30 is virtually zero.” The attorneys add arguments that some people suffer vaccine side effects and that studies suggest the vaccines are less effective for the Delta variant, which has become the most prevalent strain in the U.S.

As students and athletes return to campuses this month, universities’ 2021-22 policies for vaccines, masks and related issues vary widely . In some states, such as Texas and New Hampshire, state laws prohibit public universities from mandating the vaccine. But public universities in other states and many private colleges necessitate the vaccine as a condition of enrollment.

The NCAA doesn’t require member schools follow a particular scheme for the pandemic. Earlier this month, it issued a series of recommendations for testing, quarantine and isolation, with recommended differences for players who are vaccinated and unvaccinated. Conferences have adopted rules indicating that a team unable to play due to an outbreak will forfeit. Some football programs tout high vaccination rates, with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin recently praising his team for its 100% rate.

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, a Division II conference, has implemented a mandatory vaccine policy for athletes. Central Washington University, which also competes in Division II, commands that athletes be vaccinated or have begun the process of being vaccinated. Meanwhile, Division I University of Hawaii is making vaccination a condition for playing sports. Across the border, a number of  Canadian colleges, including the University of Toronto and the University of Ottawa, require their athletes be vaccinated for eligibility to play.

While athletes’ vaccine requirements contrast by school and conference, they have little ability to influence governing policies. Unlike professional athletes, whose unions bargain COVID and other health policies with leagues and owners, college athletes lack a collective voice. Further limiting the players’ influence is that there is no “right” to play a college sport. Eligibility hinges on satisfying numerous school, conference and NCAA rules. Courts have generally deferred to those rules, too. Justice Barrett’s denial will not alter that framework.

Comments / 1

Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
206
Followers
1K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Colleges#College Athletes#U S Supreme Court#Klaassen V Trustees#Midwestern#Covid#The 7 Th Circuit#The U S Supreme Court#Indiana University#Moderna And#Johnson Johnson#The Bopp Law Firm#Ole Miss#Division Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
Related
EducationWashington Times

Students challenge COVID-19 vaccine mandate at Rutgers

Students at Rutgers University filed a federal lawsuit Monday arguing they shouldn’t be required to get COVID-19 vaccine shots, taking a stand against the mandate despite Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett‘s recent refusal to block a similar rule at Indiana University. Children’s Health Defense, a nonprofit health advocacy group,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Panhandle Post

Supreme Court justice refused to block college vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Barrett’s action came in response to an emergency request from eight students, and it marked the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate. Some corporations, states and cities have adopted vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors, and others are considering doing so.
CollegesPosted by
KRMG

Justice Barrett rejects Indiana University students' vaccine mandate appeal

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied a bid by eight Indiana University students Thursday to stop their school from requiring all students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Barrett rejected the request without specifying the reasoning behind her decision. The case, the first of its kind to reach the Supreme Court, comes after several lower courts similarly rejected the Indiana University students' argument that they were being coerced into getting vaccinated.
CollegesPosted by
Audacy

Supreme Court denies request to ban school vaccine mandate

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett unilaterally rejected a plea Thursday from a group of eight Indiana University students who sued the school over COVID-19 vaccination requirements. According to the Washington Post, Barrett was able to make the decision without input from other justices because she is tasked with emergency...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox News

Justice Barrett rejects effort to halt Obama library construction

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied a petition to stop the construction of an Obama Foundation library in Chicago. "Today's Supreme Court decision is disappointing, but not surprising. We still believe that preserving the status quo is fundamental to preventing irreparable harm in Jackson Park," the petitioners' co-counsel Michael Rachlis said in a statement, the Hill reported Friday.
CollegesWAVY News 10

Could Indiana University’s vaccine mandate set a precedent for UNC System?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you don’t want to get vaccinated, find another school. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett allowed that lower court opinion to stand. Previous rulings by a federal district judge and the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Indiana University’s vaccine mandate after it was challenged by several students.
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

Noah Feldman: What the Supreme Court might do about vaccine mandates

The first mandatory vaccination case to reach the Supreme Court comes from Indiana University, which is requiring students to get COVID shots before enrolling for the fall semester unless they have a medical or religious exemption. The lower courts have upheld the requirement under the authority of Jacobson v. Massachusetts,...
CollegesPosted by
CBS News

Students ask Supreme Court to stop college from implementing vaccine mandate

Eight students are asking the Supreme Court to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. It's the first time the high court has been asked to weigh in on a vaccine mandate and comes as some corporations, states and cities are also contemplating or have adopted vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors.
Iowa StateEsquire

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Out of the Republican Party's Control

The Iowa State Fair is at full boil. It’s a little light on the political tourists because it’s not the summer before a year ending in 0, 4, 8, 12, or 16. Which is not to say that it is entirely devoid of migrant politicians from other states, or the media they drag around in their wake. On occasion, these are politicians you should keep an eye on because they have national aspirations. On other occasions, these are politicians you should keep an eye on to make sure they don’t get into the poultry barn and start biting the heads off all the chickens. From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Texas Pastor Refuses Vaccine, Almost Dies of Covid-19

Some Texans have been eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, others have refused because the virus has a reasonably low mortality rate. Sadly, many people underestimate the necessity of getting vaccinated - especially if they have underlying health conditions. That's why I want to highlight the story of a Texas pastor who refused to get the vaccine and then ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.

Comments / 1

Community Policy