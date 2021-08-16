Syracuse firefighters Battle Butternut Street Apartment Complex Blaze

Sunday morning, August 15, 2021 at approximately 1:20 A.M., Syracuse firefighters were called to an apartment complex at 1312 Butternut Street, which houses approximately 48 apartments in several 3 1/2 story buildings. The first Syracuse fire units were on scene within minutes and reported a heavy fire condition and dense black smoke throughout the structure. Several of the fire building’s occupants were hanging out of multiple 3rd floor apartment windows when firefighters arrived on scene. At least 10 people were rescued out of their windows by firefighters who utilized portable ground ladders. While the exterior ladder rescues were occurring, an additional 5 people were rescued by firefighters during an aggressive interior search of the building as fire suppression crews began extinguishing the fire. One of the victims found during the interior firefighting operation was an unconscious adult who was carried out of the building by firefighters.