Death Trash has already made back its development costs

By Alice O'Connor
rockpapershotgun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA post-apocalyptic world populated by drunks, murderers, nudists, and giant meat monsters is apparently just the existence you darlings crave, going by the success of Death Trash. The open-world RPG launched into early access on August 5th after over five years in development, and by the 14th had apparently already made back its development costs. Nice! To think, we suffered through so many years of bacon memes when the meat everyone actually craved was a vast bloody octopus.

