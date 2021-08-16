Cancel
Claud Is Blasting Lucy Dacus and the Marías on the Road

By Julia Olney
interviewmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is “Add to Queue,” our attempt to sort through the cacophony of music floating in the algorithmic atmosphere by consulting the experts themselves. Our favorite musicians tell us about their favorite music—the sad, the happy, the dinner party-y, the songs they want played at their funeral. In this edition, we speak with bedroom pop singer-songwriter Claud. Next month, Claud will perform their first headline performance of songs from their debut album, “Super Monster,” at Brooklyn’s Elsewhere venue, before launching their first North American tour as the headlining act for Bleachers. To celebrate this summer of firsts, Claud takes us into their musical universe, from the Toro y Moi ballads that they cry to, to their undying love for Avril Levigne.

