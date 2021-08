KURT VILE - "RUN RUN RUN”. A cover, in my opinion, is supposed to highlight the best parts of the original song while also giving it a new spin. Following this definition, Kurt Vile's cover of "Run Run Run" by The Velvet Underground does exactly what a good cover should do. As a former guitarist for The War On Drugs, Vile is known for his guitar work. He proves his musical and vocal ability with this song. It almost feels as though “Run Run Run” has been waiting for him. His cover is part of a larger project of reimagined songs by The Velvet Underground. If this song is any indication, it is going to be an excellent collection of music.