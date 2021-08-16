Cancel
The New Normal: What is being done to keep children safe from the delta variant?

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

" News 12 's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined this morning by educator, coach and advocate Anthony Nicodemo and teacher Cordelia Anthony to discuss what is being done to make sure students, teachers and staff get back to school safely. Many parents were hopeful that children would return to school this fall vaccinated against COVID-19 and without masks. But we are still waiting for a vaccine to be approved for kids under 12, and masks are once again recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wear masks indoors. Do you know your school district's plan? What will this year look like? Are there any plans for remote or virtual options? Are we better prepared for this year?
What will the fall look like for sports? "

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

