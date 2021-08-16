These 7 CBD Chocolates Never Fail To Bliss Us Out

I used to truly love a glass of red or a small pour of bourbon before bed to wind down. Sadly, once I entered my 30s, what used to seem like a magical sleep elixir suddenly became a wolf in sheep’s clothing. The nightcap helped me drift off to sleep only to wake up a few hours later and suffer through fits and starts the rest of the evening. Research has shown that alcohol is pretty terrible for sleep overall, so I set out to find another bedtime snack or bev that would help signal to my brain that it was time to wind down.

Enter CBD. By now, you’ve likely heard of THC’s non-psychoactive relative, cannabidiol, also known as CBD. CBD is a compound derived from the hemp plant and is officially legal in the U.S. thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill. As CBD expert Jamie Evans and author of The Ultimate Guide to CBD previously told Well+Good, "CBD has the potential to help soothe anxiety, aid in muscle recovery, and help with migraines." Research is still limited, however some studies have shown that CBD has a calming effect on the central nervous system, which means it may be particularly helpful for chilling out at bedtime.

There are a lot of ways to enjoy CBD, if you choose to, from drinks to gummies to tinctures. But what’s better than a little after-dinner chocolate to kick off an evening of relaxation and optimize your rest? Get ready to lull yourself to sleep with the best CBD chocolates out there, with options ranging from classic bars to dreamy hot chocolate blends.

Keep in mind that CBD affects everyone differently, so start slowly and see how your body reacts before stocking up on a year’s supply of goodies. Also, always consult a doctor before adding anything new into your routine, especially if you take other medications or have health concerns.

The 7 best CBD chocolate brands to bliss you out

Lord Jones Dark Chocolate Espresso Chews — $30.00

The tiny amount of coffee in these chocolate chews won’t get in the way of your sleep cycle, but it will add just the right note of bitterness to complement the sweet chocolate in these small-batch treats. Kristen Bell-approved brand Lord Jones packs 20mg of CBD into each individually-wrapped candy, so you can enjoy a chew as frequently as you want without worrying about the rest of the box going bad. Having a wrapper also means you can take them on the go without worry.

Winged Wellness Relaxation CBD Dark Chocolate Bites — $30.00

As if 30mg of CBD wasn’t enough, Winged Wellness’ dark chocolate bites also include a dose of 5-HTP, hibiscus, and maca for the ultimate relaxation formula. The master chocolatier behind the recipe crafted a decadent chocolate that is both vegan and sugar-free. The brand also uses certified organic cacao that is ethically-sourced from a female run co-op farm, so you can rest easy in every way.

Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil in Mint Chocolate — $119.00

One night I forgot to eat my piece of CBD chocolate until after I had already brushed my teeth, and that’s when I grew to love the Charlotte’s Web Mint Chocolate CBD oil. With a whopping 60mg per ml, this is not necessarily for the CBD-newbie. But for a stronger dose from one of the most well-trusted CBD brands on the market, this oil is a savvy and tasty choice. It is also my go-to for travel as, unlike other chocolate-y picks, it won’t melt in my car, purse, or pocket.

Beam CBD Dream Powder — $95.00

As Well+Good has previously raved about, the Beam Dream hot chocolate blend of CBD, vitamins, and minerals has the power to transform your bedtime routine and help you achieve your deep sleep goals. It also happens to be sugar-free and tastes delicious with water or almond milk for a silky smooth, slightly spiced, so-warming bevvie. The drink uses nano CBD, which is formulated to be more water soluble, and thus is easier absorbed into your body.

Noirebuds CBD Chocolates — $20.00

Noirebud has created an ultra-luxe line of CBD chocolates that come in mouthwatering flavors—think milk chocolate toffee espresso, white chocolate strawberry rose, dulce de leche, and dark chocolate with strawberries, hemp seeds, and almond granola. The hand-crafted, small-batch bars contain 100mg of CBD each, so you can dose yourself as much or as little as the evening calls for.

Mello Organic CBD Bar — $20.00

The Greater Goods CBD chocolate bars are incredibly delicious. With flavors like orange ginger, mint hibiscus, and mocha crunch, these are some of the most inventive edible CBD products on the market from a taste standpoint. They also happen to be organic, vegan, fair trade, and non-GMO.

Pure Kana Chocolate Mint CBD Honey Sticks — $18.00

There is no addition to an evening cup of herbal peppermint tea more blissful than chocolate- and mint-infused honey, packed with 10mg of CBD per stick. Pure Kana has come up with one of the more innovative ways to ingest CBD, and we’re here for it. The ingredient list is just honey, CBD extract, chocolate liquor, and peppermint oil. The honey sticks are also extremely portable and affordable at $15 for a pack of 10. Simple, sweet, and an effective way to wind down—what else can you ask for?

