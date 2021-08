The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network reflects on the legacy of Bobby Bowden and what he meant to college football. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) key in on what an amazing career and life that former Florida State and West Virginia head coach Bobby Bowden led. The guys reflect on what Florida State teams they enjoyed most and what rivalries and games that stand out when looking back on the awesome career Bobby Bowden had in college football. The guys also project just what this means for the season opener for Florida State against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. They talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.