Man facing charges after admitting to accidentally shooting girlfriend in Columbia

A 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her hip after her boyfriend accidentally shot her on Saturday night in Columbia.

Alexander L. Heaps, 26, is facing charges for simple assault and recklessly endangering another person after he admitted to police that he had mishandled his semi-automatic handgun and accidentally shot his girlfriend, according to a police release.

Officers dispatched to the 400 block of Locust Street on Saturday just after 7 p.m. found the victim on the floor with a gunshot wound to her left hip. She underwent emergency surgery and is now reported to be in stable condition, police said.

