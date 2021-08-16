Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Connecticut man dies hiking Mount Washington

Posted by 
FOX 61
FOX 61
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBrgK_0bT1q3Ln00

Authorities in New Hampshire say a hiker died due to an unknown medical condition while hiking in the Mount Washington area.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the 66-year-old man died while hiking up the Jewell Trail on Saturday.

They said he was a resident of Naugatuck, Connecticut, and was hiking with his sons when he suddenly collapsed in the early afternoon about two miles from a base station.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER , FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Comments / 0

FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naugatuck, CT
State
Washington State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Naugatuck, CT
Accidents
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Washington, CT
Naugatuck, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Washington#Accident#Facebook Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

GM expands Bolt electric car recall to include 73,000 more vehicles

General Motors (GM) announced on Friday that it would be expanding its recall on Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to their defective batteries and potential associated fire risks. GM said in a press release that batteries in these vehicles, which were made by their supplier, LG, could have “two manufacturing...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

School mask battle grips Texas

The conflict over face coverings between Texas school districts and the state government took a turn this week when the Texas Education Agency (TEA) declared it would not enforce Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) ban on school mask mandates amid ongoing court cases. The move comes amid a fierce battle over...
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...

Comments / 0

Community Policy