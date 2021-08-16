Cancel
Video: Blonde-Haired Corey Taylor Performs Slipknot’s “Wait and Bleed” Unmasked for the First Time

By Vince Neilstein
MetalSucks
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey Taylor, The Best Part of Waking Up™, is on tour with his solo band at the moment performing a bunch of songs from last year’s release, CMFT, with a handful of Slipknot and Stone Sour tunes sprinkled in. Since Corey performs unmasked during his solo shows, the internet is freaking out over the fact that he played Slipknot’s 1999 hit “Wait and Bleed” unmasked for the first time ever at a show last week in North Dakota. Could we verify such a claim? Of course we could. Do we care enough to put in the effort? No way! If the internet says so, it must be true. And nothing involving Sir Taylor himself is ever worth doubting.

