Daphne (Libby Ewing) and Wilson Shaw (Evan Dumouchel) didn’t really have anyone growing up besides themselves. The same could be said now. They cut out their parents years ago and did their best to power through the trauma they endured, but it almost came crashing down courtesy the former’s long-lasting drug addiction. They endured it, though. Together. And they have hope again: Daphne dreams of adopting a child to love like they never were, Wilson aspires to turn his janitorial job into a teaching career to give kids the time they were never afforded. When those leaps forward become threatened by adversity, however, old feelings of self-loathing return with menacing yellow eyes in the shadows.