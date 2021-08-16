Now that Chris Davis is gone, he won’t be disappointing Orioles fans any more
Some day a number of years from now, when I think about Chris Davis's time on the Orioles, I will probably only think about the good things. There were a number of them, topped for me by Davis's extra innings pitching performance in Fenway Park early in the 2012 season. That outing was special for a lot of reasons and the biggest one is that it was the first time that year where it really seemed like something great was happening with my favorite baseball team for the first time in my adult life.
