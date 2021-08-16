Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Now that Chris Davis is gone, he won’t be disappointing Orioles fans any more

By Mark Brown
Camden Chat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome day a number of years from now, when I think about Chris Davis’s time on the Orioles, I will probably only think about the good things. There were a number of them, topped for me by Davis’s extra innings pitching performance in Fenway Park early in the 2012 season. That outing was special for a lot of reasons and the biggest one is that it was the first time that year where it really seemed like something great was happening with my favorite baseball team for the first time in my adult life.

www.camdenchat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ubaldo Jiménez
Person
Jim Palmer
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Buck Showalter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Sports Illustrated#Camden Chat#Alds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBaudacy.com

Oriole and MLB Hall of Fame Pitcher Jim Palmer on Chris Davis: "The league adjusted and Chris wasn't able to do it."

MLB and Orioles Hall of Famer Jim Palmer joined the Big Bad Morning Show on Friday morning, one day after longtime slugger Chris Davis announced his retirement. Chris and Jim have a little bit of a history, as Palmer had previously mentioned in 2018 that Davis wasn't working out with former hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh in the offseason as much as he said he was. Jim further explains how his "dust-up" with Davis was indicative of his lack of dedication to the game and how it was a sign of things to come. When Chris didn't put the work in, the rest of the league was able to catch up. Hear what Jim had to say about Chris' time for yourself, plus, some comments on John Means' rough start against the Tigers.
MLBwashingtonnewsday.com

Chris Davis’ Retirement Contract: The Orioles’ slugger owes $59 million.

Chris Davis’ Contract: Orioles’ Slugger Owed $59 Million In Retirement. Chris Davis will no longer play for the Baltimore Orioles, but he will continue to get compensated as if he had been a part of the team for a long time. After announcing his retirement on Thursday, the MLB slugger is owed tens of millions of dollars.
MLBPosted by
Times Leader

Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis announces retirement

BALTIMORE (AP) — Slugger Chris Davis announced his retirement Thursday, ending a career in which he became one of baseball’s most prodigious home run hitters before his production declined amid injury problems during his final seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. Davis, 35, was going to miss the entire 2021 season...
MLBSacramento Bee

Orioles’ Chris Davis retires from baseball, effective immediately

BALTIMORE — Orioles first baseman Chris Davis, who has missed all of 2021 due to a hip injury that marked the latest disappointment during his club-record seven-year, $161 million contract, announced he was retiring Thursday, effective immediately. “After an extended time dealing with my injury and recent hip surgery, I...
MLBsemoball.com

Big power, steep decline: Orioles' Chris Davis retires

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Chris Davis' ascent and decline were quick and steep. In between, he was one of baseball's top home run hitters -- and that's what Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde wanted to remember on the day Davis announced his retirement. "Those really good years, those '12 to '17 years,...
MLBRealGM

Orioles' Chris Davis Retires, Citing Hip Injury

Chris Davis has announced his retirement from baseball. Davis, 35, was going to miss the entire 2021 season after surgery in May to repair the labrum in his left hip. "After an extended time dealing with my injury and recent hip surgery, I informed the Orioles about my decision to retire effective today," Davis said in a statement released by the Baltimore Orioles. "I want to thank the Orioles partnership group, led by the Angelos family, the Orioles organization, my teammates and coaches. ... Thank you all for the many memories that I will cherish forever."
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Elias gave the clearest indication yet of when the Orioles’ ‘traumatic’ rebuild could turn. It can’t come soon enough. | ANALYSIS

It’s long been assumed that the Orioles’ rebuild would turn, at least in terms of competitive intent, when 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick and now baseball’s top prospect Adley Rutschman finally ascended to the big leagues. Without coming out and saying it directly, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias indicated as much Friday in his lengthy media session at Camden Yards ...
MLBCamden Chat

Saturday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Red Sox, 4:10

Like it or not, the Orioles will be part of one of baseball’s biggest stories today. Chris Sale returns to a big league mound for the first time in over two years. The 32-year-old lefty has finished in the top 6 in Cy Young voting seven different times, but it’s been a few seasons since he was putting together those sorts of elite performances. This Red Sox team desperately needs rotation help, and an in-form Sale would be the perfect solution.
MLBNBC Sports

Chris Davis retires from Orioles after hip surgery

Chris Davis announced his retirement on Thursday after more than a decade with the Orioles, citing his struggles coming back from injuries in a team released statement. "After an extended time dealing with my injury and after my recent hip surgery, I informed the Orioles about my decision to retire effective today," Davis' statement reads. "I want to thank the Orioles partnership group, led by the Angelos family, the Orioles organization, my teammates and coaches, the University of Maryland Children's Hospital with whom I will continue to be involved following my retirement, and, of course, Birdland. Thank you for the many memories I will cherish forever. Sincerely, CD."
MLBNew York Post

Orioles slugger Chris Davis abruptly ends complicated career

After 13 seasons in the majors, Orioles slugger Chris Davis is calling it quits. “After an extended time dealing with my injury and recent hip surgery, I informed the Orioles about my decision to retire effective today,” Davis said in a statement via the team. Davis appeared in just one...
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles’ pitching staff gets embarrassed, lose 16-2 to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have gotten all of the good feelings and positive momentum they could have possibly wanted from this series against the Orioles. Chris Sale looked like his old, dominant self. And the Boston bats appeared to be taking batting practice for much of the afternoon at Fenway Park.
MLBchatsports.com

Chris Davis' most memorable moments with the Baltimore Orioles | PHOTOS

Chris Davis, the two-time home run king who struggled in the latter half of his decade-long run with the Orioles, retired Thursday, abruptly ending the 35-year-old’s up-then-down tenure in Baltimore. Here’s a look back at some of the top moments from the slugger’s decade as an Oriole. Getting the rally...
MLBCamden Chat

Tuesday night Orioles game thread: at Rays, 7:10

The Orioles have lost 12 straight, they haven’t had much of a chance to win most of those games, and people are starting to point and laugh. These aren’t fun times. Well, what can you do about it besides buck up, head back out there and try again the next day. That’s what the O’s will do tonight, as they try to show some fight and maybe even steal a game from the American League East-leading Rays.
MLBCamden Chat

Sunday Bird Droppings: The Orioles losing streak has hit double digits

The brutal month of August for the Orioles is not improving. The team was steamrolled by the Red Sox in its most recent game on Saturday afternoon, falling 16-2. They are now losers of ten straight and are 1-11 in August, with 105 runs allowed in twelve games. That’s an average of 8.75 runs per game for the month. In the same stretch, the offense is allowing 3.42 runs per game. It’s not like you could expect any different. If you need a harder look at the not-so-lovely totals, check out Tyler’s recap of the game.
Camden Chat

Now healthy, Austin Hays seems to be settling into his big league role

There is often an expectation, fair or not, among baseball fans that once a player is named to a “Top 100 Prospect” list, they are on the fast track to stardom. Obviously, it’s more complicated than that, and Austin Hays’ journey from being the first player in his draft class to debut in the big leagues to an oft-injured minor leaguer and back again could be Exhibit A.

Comments / 0

Community Policy