Now that Chris Davis is gone, he won’t be disappointing Orioles fans any more

MLB and Orioles Hall of Famer Jim Palmer joined the Big Bad Morning Show on Friday morning, one day after longtime slugger Chris Davis announced his retirement. Chris and Jim have a little bit of a history, as Palmer had previously mentioned in 2018 that Davis wasn't working out with former hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh in the offseason as much as he said he was. Jim further explains how his "dust-up" with Davis was indicative of his lack of dedication to the game and how it was a sign of things to come. When Chris didn't put the work in, the rest of the league was able to catch up. Hear what Jim had to say about Chris' time for yourself, plus, some comments on John Means' rough start against the Tigers.