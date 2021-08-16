Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/16/21: Jonatan Clase, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Travis Shaw

If you didn’t watch tonight’s slobber-knocking at the hands of the Houston Astros, you didn’t miss much except for Yusei Kikuchi missing a whole lot of spots. The lone Seattle Mariners All-Star has been tattooed into orbit since the break, giving up 24 runs in 34 innings following the Midseason Classic. Tonight he yielded seven of those on three homers in just 2.2 innings, looking hapless and a far cry from the near-ace he’d shown at times throughout his career. Dispiriting as a single loss is on the fringes of a playoff race, particularly one of the 12-3 blowout variety like tonights walloping, the regression of Kikuchi stings worst of all. The implications are significant, as the club holds the keys to a four-year, $66 million option that is at this point likely to go unselected, leading to a one-year, $13 million option that the enigmatic lefty might be inclined to take or turn down given his mercurial performances. Thanks to the Astros and nights like this, a tough decision awaits the Seattle Mariners this October.