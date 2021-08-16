The Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Heavy Snow And More This Winter

The Farmer's Almanac has predicted what the midwestern winter will be like this year, and it's looking like it's going to be a snowy one. Winter officially begins on Tuesday, December 21st, but as per usual, you can expect snow before then. The first snowfall usually happens in West Michigan during the first week of November, but according to the Farmer's Almanac, we will have below average precipitation and above average temperature in November. So, maybe we won't be seeing any snow until later into the season.