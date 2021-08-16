Cancel
SC teacher group calls for cities, counties to mandate masks in schools

By Jack Bilyeu
WSAV-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– The teachers group SC for Ed is demanding a mask mandate in South Carolina schools. In a news release, the group called on city and county governments across the state to defy Gov. Henry McMaster and follow the lead of Columbia, where the city council passed a mask mandate for elementary and middle schools last week. However, attorney General Alan Wilson says the council violated a state law banning schools from creating a mask mandate.

