Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

If an invention that has multiple shareholders Is stolen is it illegal to not alert the shareholders it's been stolen?

By Asked in Williamstown, NJ
avvo.com
 7 days ago

As my colleague points out, this would be a breach of fiduciary duty. If you and/or the company have been selling shares without using a lawyer, your entire business is just a big lawsuit waiting to explode. You need a business lawyer local to you to examine the facts and determine what legal rights you may or may not have as a shareholder or investor.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invention#Avvo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: T-Mobile is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP, who was Lead Derivative Counsel in the massive Equifax data breach litigation, announces an investigation of T-Mobile, US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) ("T-Mobile" or the "Company"), its Board of Directors, and certain Company officers for, among other things, possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates The ExOne Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The ExOne Company ("ExOne" or the "Company") (XONE) - Get Report. in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the Company by Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop") (DM) - Get Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ExOne shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop stock for each ExOne share they own, for a total consideration of $25.50 per share. The share consideration component is subject to an exchange ratio adjustment if Desktop's 20-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP") three days prior to closing is between $7.94 and $9.70. If the 20-day VWAP exceeds the higher end of that range, the exchange ratio will be fixed at 1.7522 per share, and if the 20-day VWAP goes below the lower end of that range, the exchange ratio will be fixed at 2.1416 per share. Upon completion of the transaction, Desktop shareholders will own between approximately 85% and 88% of the combined company, while current ExOne shareholders will only own between approximately 12% and 15%.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Relationship AdviceDallas News

When your ex is Xed out: Divorce triggers automatic revocations

Call it the law of unintended consequences. A final divorce, which is certainly consequential, can have all sorts of surprising consequences. Some might be welcome, while others can result in havoc. One surprising consequence is the statutory automatic revocation of beneficiary and agent designations made before the divorce is final.
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Jail surveillance recordings still being disputed | Lawyers continue to spar over public filings in civil lawsuits stemming from deaths in the Bi-State lockup

TEXARKANA, Texas — Lawyers continue to spar over the public filing of records, documents and jailhouse surveillance recordings in civil lawsuits stemming from the deaths of Bowie County jail inmates. Texarkana lawyer David Carter and Seattle, Washington, lawyer Erik Heipt complain that lawyers for LaSalle Corrections are attempting to obscure...
LawAugusta Free Press

Criminal lawyer: Deal with criminal matter properly

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Face criminal complaints is the daunting experience of the person. If you involve in the criminal case, it is a difficult process to go through. Proper legal representation is very important when it comes to defense. With the advent of technology, you can search for the Best Criminal Lawyer Delhi. The attorney helps you a lot to face a case. You can provide the complete details about the case to the attorney. You can choose an attorney that keeps up the skill, knowledge, and well-known in the court system. You can gain the proper advice at any time and move forward. You can enjoy reliable legal representation for the criminal case.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Kanzhun Limited Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) ("Kanzhun") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Kanzhun securities between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
Healthhealthing.ca

Opinion: Mandatory workplace vaccine policy safe way to avoid lawsuits

I predicted back in July that Ontario’s Seneca College would be the forerunner, not the outlier, in the march toward mandatory workplace vaccinations. Now, with the federal government stepping into that breach, requiring not only federal public servants to be vaccinated, but all employees who are federally regulated, and the City of Toronto following suit, my words appear prescient.
Alameda, CAdavisvanguard.org

Despite Man’s Clean Criminal Background, Judge Denies Request for Release

ALAMEDA, CA – Judge Jacob Blea here in Alameda Superior Court Thursday refused to release a man on his own recognizance despite his spotless criminal record, largely because of an allegation—unproven—that the man brandished an assault rifle during a verbal altercation. The hearing began with defense attorney Eric Mirzain arguing...
Los Angeles, CAtherealdeal.com

Landlord group asks NJ Supreme Court to reverse security deposit ruling

Garden State landlords aren’t giving in after a New Jersey court ruled that residents can use their security deposits to pay rent. In July, an appeals court upheld an executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy that allowed struggling tenants to use their security deposits toward back rent during the pandemic. Now, the nonprofit group New Civil Liberties Alliance is petitioning the Supreme Court of New Jersey to reverse the appellate court’s decision.
California Stateslashdot.org

Superior Court Judge Rules California's Prop 22 Unconstitutional

Proposition 22 is unconstitutional and unenforceable. That was the ruling made on Friday by Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch. He stated that, due to a clause requiring 7/8ths of the state legislature to support any amendments to the law, the proposition could not be enforced. The controversial Nov. 2020 ballot measure was heavily bankrolled by the ride-hailing and food-delivery companies including Uber, Lyft and DoorDash. The proposition classified drivers as independent contractors instead of full-time employees.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

ArchCity Defenders co-founder admits misusing credit card

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Supreme Court is being asked to discipline the co-founder of the public interest law firm ArchCity Defenders for misusing the not-for-profit’s credit card, court documents show. Michael-John Voss reported his own misuse of the card to the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel, which is tasked...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In RenovaCare, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - RCAR

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RenovaCare, Inc. ("RenovaCare" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: RCAR) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 21-cv-13930, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired RenovaCare securities between August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) securities between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. SelectQuote is a direct-to-consumer distribution platform that offers complex senior health, life, and auto & home insurance policies from a panel of insurance carriers.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

WWE Settles Lawsuits With Shareholders

WWE has settled a lawsuit with shareholders. Many lawsuits were filed against WWE with claims of WWE wasting corporate assets, making false statements, failing to disclose adverse facts, misleading the investing public, permitting senior executives of WWE to sell more than $282 million worth of their personally held shares of Company stock at inflated prices, and more.
BusinessShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (THE "COMPANY") Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy