Troi and Riker weren’t supposed to fall in love
When Star Trek: The Next Generation began, it was clear from the first episode that Commander William Riker and Counselor Deanna Troi had, at one time, been involved. And, as the show went on, their relationship went back and forth, but there was always an undercurrent of romantic tension between the two. Finally, after some minor relationships with others, Troi and Riker tied the knot at the beginning of Star Trek: Nemesis, ending fifteen years of will they, or won’t they.redshirtsalwaysdie.com
