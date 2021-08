With so many prospects beginning to graduate, Bryce Elder is well on his way to becoming one of the Braves’ top pitchers on the farm. Last year’s fifth-round pick was impressive with High-A Rome to begin the season, but his consistency with AA Mississippi is beginning to turn heads. After a streak of five outings in which Elder went at least seven innings, he put together another remarkable performance last night, tossing six innings of two-run ball with seven strikeouts.