World

Japanese athletes forge impetus behind Teri Leiker Memorial Mile

By Michael Sandrock
Colorado Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Japanese track and field community saw the news flash across the internet on March 22 about the King Soopers shooting in Boulder that claimed the lives of 10 victims, some of the elite runners in Japan felt a sad pang of recognition. Many Japanese athletes have come to...

Brendan Reilly
#Race#Track And Field#Tokyo Marathon#Japanese#Special Olympics Japan#American#Japan Post#Instagram
Japan
Tokyo, JP
