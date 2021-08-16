Cancel
Saline, MI

Saline Community Fair Updates

By Nancy Thelen Contributor
 5 days ago

Two weeks from today the buildings at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds will be coming alive with the entry of exhibits for the Saline Community Fair. Still exhibits can be entered on Monday, August 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, August 31 from 9 a.m. to noon. There is still plenty of time to put the finishing touches on those entries… make those photo enlargements and get them matted, complete the craft and hobby entries, as well as the needlework, quilting and barn quilt signs and all the food entries you would like to put on display and enter in the judging competitions. There are thousand of classes to exhibit in, from antiques to collections to floriculture, horticulture, and crops. Check out all the classes in the fair book section on the website at www.salinefair.org.

