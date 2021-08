Illinois Congressmen Durbin, Davis, LaHood react to Afghanistan crisis, Biden's decisions. "President Biden understands history when it comes to Afghanistan. He made the difficult decision to not hand over this longest of American wars to a fifth president. And had he walked away from the withdraw agreement originally negotiated by President Trump, Taliban attacks on U.S. forces would have restarted and required yet another surge in U.S. troops. How long were Americans willing to continue this cycle, particularly if the Afghan government wasn't willing to fight for its own future?