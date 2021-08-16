Cancel
Microsoft Teams is getting Spam Call notifications this month

By Rabia Noureen
onmsft.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Teams is introducing built-in Spam Call protection capabilities that will alert users when they receive a call from a suspicious number. According to a message sent out through the Microsoft 365 Admin center, the new feature will begin rolling out by the end of this month. The Spam identification...

www.onmsft.com

