What’s Driving You Crazy? – Lousy school zone drivers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we gear up for the first day back in the classroom around Central Texas, let’s refresh on the state law when driving around school buses. It is illegal to pass a school bus actively loading or unloading passengers. Passing on either side of the school bus can lead to a fine anywhere from $500 to more than $1,200 in Texas. Texas law says drivers must stop when a school bus extends its stop sign or turns on its flashing red lights.