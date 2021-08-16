Man found dead after apparent shooting near Gas Works Park early Monday
Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead near the entrance to Gas Works Park early Monday morning. Seattle Police Department spokesperson Detective Patrick Michaud said dispatchers received a call from someone reporting a shot fired somewhere near the park around 4:30 a.m. A short time later, the body of an adult male was discovered right next to the park’s entrance, he said.www.seattletimes.com
