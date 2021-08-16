Major Link Soccer: Canada’s closing the gap

One of the most glaring differences I noticed between the two teams on Sunday night was the goalkeepers. Back-up keeper Stefan Cleveland was a good shout for man of the match with seven saves, while Portland’s starter, Aljaz Ivacic, could’ve done better on maybe four of the six goals he let by. My point in all of this is not to say that we were better because our goalie is better, but rather to point out the job that our staff does to get second-string guys prepared. It’s not even like Cleveland is in there just to keep his head above water while Frei gets healthy, he actually excelled.