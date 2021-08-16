Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Ted Lasso recap, “Carol of the Bells”: Loved it so much, we’ll see it twice

By Awful Announcing Staff
Awful Announcing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReaction to this week’s episode of Ted Lasso seemed to be mixed. Some enjoyed an utterly charming Christmas episode (which followed a British television tradition), while others thought it was maybe a bit too wholesome. Was the same true of the Awful Announcing staffers stopping over for a recap? Unfortunately,...

awfulannouncing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Clapp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Actually#Christmas Special#British#Twitter#Ab#The Higgins Party#Nerf#Tennesseenorton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosDigital Courier

Christmas Comes Early in a Very Merry ‘Ted Lasso’ (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 4, “Carol of the Bells.”]. It’s never too early to be in the holiday spirit, and with “Carol of the Bells,” Ted Lasso delivers an installment sweeter than a pack of candy canes. Thank you for reading!. Please...
TV & VideosDelaware County Daily Times

New ‘Modern Love’ Stories, Ted Lasso’s Happy Holidays, ‘Schmigadoon’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ Finales

Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love anthology returns with a second season of all-star heart-tugging vignettes. For more uplift, Apple’s Ted Lasso presents a sentimental Christmas episode to take our mind off the summer heat wave, and the musical parody Schmigadoon! goes out on a high note. Jeopardy! wraps its season, having just announced its full-time hosts (yes, plural).
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

'Ted Lasso' Recap: Ho Ho Ho and a Bottle of Mouthwash

A review of this week’s Ted Lasso, “Carol of the Bells,” coming up just as soon as I see Once twice…. With the series’ warm-hug vibe and belief in the power of empathy, there’s a sense that every Ted Lasso episode is a Christmas episode. So doing a literal Christmas episode could have easily felt like putting a Santa hat on a Santa hat. At the same time, given how Christmas is an even bigger deal in the U.K. than it can be here in the States, and given how much of Ted Lasso is about the culture clash between Ted’s outgoing Midwestern demeanor and Rebecca’s more reserved persona, it could offer an opportunity to look at that clash through the lens of a holiday that means much to both of them.
TV & Videosromper.com

Ted Lasso Is Our Pandemic TV Dad

When I was a kid, the spectrum of the TV dad loomed large in popular culture, reflecting the emotionally fraught era and running the gamut from Angela Chase’s still clinging-to-cool dad in My So-Called Life to the treacly-but-tender Danny Tanner of Full House. There was also the tough but kind parenting of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Uncle Phil and even Married with Children’s Al Bundy and Homer Simpson offered the occasional moment of doting. In the last few decades, TV dads have evolved with pop culture into something more sensitive, funny and self-aware. Think Phil Dunphy and Cameron Tucker from Modern Family or Black-ish’s Dre Johnson.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Carol of the Bells

Remember the karaoke scene from Ted Lasso Season 1 Episode 7?. Watching the characters sing, have fun, and be silly led to a couple of realizations. Ted Lasso doesn't need heavy plotting to be entertaining, and wouldn't it be great if the show did an episode where the characters don't do much but hang out?
TV & VideosHuffingtonPost

4 Work Storylines We Love In 'Ted Lasso'

The basic premise of “Ted Lasso,” the 20-time Emmy-nominated show from Apple TV, is that a white guy is given a job he is clearly unqualified for. On the surface, it shouldn’t work. Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, is a modestly successful American college football coach hired to manage the...
TV & VideosVulture

Ted Lasso Recap: Have a Holly Lasso Christmas

It’s never easy to make a great sitcom episode, but making a great Christmas episode adds extra layers of difficulty. That has a lot to do with history and tradition. Just about every great sitcom has delivered a memorable Christmas episode or two, the best of them mixing laughs with a more ambitious than usual attempt to say something meaningful. Done wrong, Christmastime ambition can get the better of a show, making it descend into soppiness. But done right, a Christmas episode can crystalize everything that makes a comedy great.
CelebritiesEssence

Meet Toheeb Jimoh, The Heartbeat of ‘Ted Lasso’

In the series latest episode, creator Jason Sudeikis told the rising actor “This is your moment” and we agree. There’s a moment in the latest episode of Ted Lasso, which is brilliantly titled “Do the Right-est Thing,” when you’ll defiantly raise your fist in solidarity with Sam Obisanya. No, the AFC Richmond right-back defender (played with a big heart by Toheeb Jimoh) doesn’t score a winning goal. Instead he boldly protests the team’s lead sponsor after learning their parent company is responsible for polluting Nigeria’s water systems. As he places black tape over the fictional Dubai Air on his Richmond team jersey, the scene builds as everyone from his Nigerian teammates to the club owner standing in solidarity with Sam’s cause. (Art would imitate life when Ted Lasso co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis supported Black British footballers Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho who received racist attacks after losing the European Championship final last month.)
NFLlrmonline.com

NFC Podcast Talks What If…?, Shang Chi, Ted Lasso and Much More!

This week’s Nerd Flix & Chill podcast covers a variety of topics. We break down the first episode of Marvel’s What If…?, then we discuss potential difficulties with Shang Chi’s theater release. You will also hear us chat about everything from Ted Lasso to Amazon’s Lord of the Rings and Wheel of Time series and much more.
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

From 'Cobra Kai' to 'Ted Lasso,' Tense Relationships Make for Thoughtful TV

Call it adversarial evolution: this year’s slate of comedy series Emmy nominees tell stories of characters in states of conflict. But the friction in these rocky relationships isn’t just funny — it’s transformative. Ultimately, these sparring partners are making each other into better versions of themselves. The pairings encompass everything...

Comments / 0

Community Policy