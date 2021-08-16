Ted Lasso recap, “Carol of the Bells”: Loved it so much, we’ll see it twice

In the series latest episode, creator Jason Sudeikis told the rising actor “This is your moment” and we agree. There’s a moment in the latest episode of Ted Lasso, which is brilliantly titled “Do the Right-est Thing,” when you’ll defiantly raise your fist in solidarity with Sam Obisanya. No, the AFC Richmond right-back defender (played with a big heart by Toheeb Jimoh) doesn’t score a winning goal. Instead he boldly protests the team’s lead sponsor after learning their parent company is responsible for polluting Nigeria’s water systems. As he places black tape over the fictional Dubai Air on his Richmond team jersey, the scene builds as everyone from his Nigerian teammates to the club owner standing in solidarity with Sam’s cause. (Art would imitate life when Ted Lasso co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis supported Black British footballers Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho who received racist attacks after losing the European Championship final last month.)
