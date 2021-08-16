Ted Lasso recap, “Carol of the Bells”: Loved it so much, we’ll see it twice

A review of this week’s Ted Lasso, “Carol of the Bells,” coming up just as soon as I see Once twice…. With the series’ warm-hug vibe and belief in the power of empathy, there’s a sense that every Ted Lasso episode is a Christmas episode. So doing a literal Christmas episode could have easily felt like putting a Santa hat on a Santa hat. At the same time, given how Christmas is an even bigger deal in the U.K. than it can be here in the States, and given how much of Ted Lasso is about the culture clash between Ted’s outgoing Midwestern demeanor and Rebecca’s more reserved persona, it could offer an opportunity to look at that clash through the lens of a holiday that means much to both of them.