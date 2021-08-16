Fire Weather Watch issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zone 285. This includes the Modoc National Forest. * Wind: Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Humidity: As low as 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD