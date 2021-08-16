Cancel
Klamath County, OR

Fire Weather Watch issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest; South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284...624 AND 625 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zone....284. This includes the Klamath National Forest. In South Central OR Fire Zones...624...625. This includes the Fremont-Winema National Forest. * Wind: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Humidity: As low as 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

