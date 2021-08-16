Cancel
Johnny Depp says Hollywood is boycotting him

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Johnny Depp, the past five years have been "surreal" for him. In his first published interview since losing a libel suit against against the publisher of Britain's The Sun newspaper, the actor talked to The Sunday Times about his new movie "Minamata." Depp, who also served as one...

www.wicz.com

Andrew Levitas
Johnny Depp
Amber Heard
