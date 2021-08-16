Courtlin Tried Out a New Coralville Restaurant Last Week [PHOTOS]

If you're headed to the Iowa State Fair for its final weekend, make sure you stop and try the winner of the best new food!. Last month, the Iowa State Fair revealed all 63 new foods that would be available at this year's big event. Out of those 63 new foods, only three of them were chosen as finalists in the '2021 People's Choice Best New Food' competition. The finalists were Chicken Egg Salad with Indian Fry Bread at the Cluckin' Coop by the Iowa Egg Council/Iowa Poultry Association, the Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough at Dipped in Chocolate by Oasis Concessions, and Island Noodles with Teriyaki Chicken at Island Noodles by Brad Jensen. Well, the people have spoken, and we officially have a winner!