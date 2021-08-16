BHP Share Price: What to Expect from FY21 Results

Sasol (JO: SOLJ ) reported results for the year ended 30 June 2021 (FY21) on Monday (16 August). The Group’s key numbers (core HEPS, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation [EBITDA]) were at the lower end of the trading statement guidance. Nevertheless, core headline EPS were up 84% YoY, while adjusted EBITDA rose by 38% YoY and, following Sasol’s asset sale/divestment programme, total debt fell 46% YoY. Sasol’s net debt more than halved from R157bn to R74bn. The divestment programme has enabled Sasol to repay c. R81bn in debt, including settling its rand-denominated banking facilities of c. R4bn. Net debt/EBITDA has come down to 1.5x and, while Sasol has previously said it would consider paying a dividend when that ratio declined to below 2.0x, it decided not to declare a dividend in this set of results out of caution.