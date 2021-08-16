Cancel
Why Earthquakes In Haiti Are So Catastrophic

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, Haiti was hit by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that crumbled homes and buildings and killed more than 1,200 people. Rescuers are still working to find survivors amid the rubble. The death count is expected to rise. More than a decade ago, a similar quake left an estimated...

Jovenel Moïse
WorldPosted by
BET

Two Doctors Kidnapped In Haiti As Gang Truce Falters

Two surgeons, one of whom is an orthopedic surgeon treating earthquake victims from the Southern region of Haiti, have been reportedly kidnapped in Port-au-Prince – highlighting the fragility of a gang truce meant to allow humanitarian aid to traverse a corridor to the nation’s hardest-hit areas. The Miami Herald reports...
EnvironmentArgus Observer Online

The Church of Jesus Christ responds to earthquake in Haiti

On the morning of Saturday, Aug. 14 at 8:30 a.m., an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the southern part of Haiti. Local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assessed the situation of members, missionaries, Church buildings, and the community following the devastating earthquake that to date has claimed the lives of more than 300 people and a much greater number of injured.
EnvironmentAccuWeather

Why Haiti is prone to catastrophic earthquakes

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake has left Haiti "on its knees," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said this week as the Civil Protection Agency raised the death toll above 2,000. As the island nation works to recover from the calamitous earthquake that struck on Aug. 14, many recall a little more than a decade ago that a similarly powerful earthquake decimated the region. According to official estimates, 222,570 people were killed, 300,000 injured, 1.3 million displaced, 97,294 houses destroyed and 188,383 damaged in the Port-au-Prince area and in much of southern Haiti. It wasn't the first catastrophic quake to devastate the region. Major earthquakes have struck the country, which shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic, since at least the 18th century.
EnvironmentDaily Beast

Haiti Struggles to Dig Out After Earthquake and Flooding

LES CAYES, HAITI—Early in the morning on Aug. 14, the small island nation of Haiti was hit by yet another calamity: a 7.2 earthquake. The quake rattled the westernmost portion of the country, destroying and damaging hundreds of buildings while killing up to 2,000 people and wounding more than 9,000.
EnvironmentThe New Yorker

After the Earthquake, a Mayor in Haiti Struggles to Console His Town

In January, 2010, Edwin Ceide was on vacation with his family, in Norway, when the earthquake struck Léogâne, Haiti. He had left just days before; if he had remained in Port-au-Prince, he told me, “My kids, my family, we all would be dead.” The losses in his neighborhood were immense. A close friend’s wife and son died in the rubble of their two-story home. The friend, who survived, spent three days buried with them, until a tractor cleared the debris. One of the children of a neighbor—“a ten-year-old child who was the friend of my kids,” Ceide said—was tasked with burning the uncovered bodies. “In a cold way, like a grown adult, he tells me that everybody is dying and we need to burn the bodies,” Ceide recalled. “I started crying because now I realized how people change.”
EnvironmentThe Independent

Reasons why Haiti is so prone to earthquakes

Following Haiti's 7.2-magnitude earthquake that left more than 2000 people dead and thousands more injured we look at why the country is so prone to quakes. Haiti sits near the intersection of two tectonic plates that make up the Earth's crust. Many of the faults lines between the North American...
Environmenttexassignal.com

Haiti hit by 7.2 magnitude earthquake, here’s how to help

A 7.2- magnitude earthquake over the weekend has left over 2,000 Haitians dead and over 12,000 injured in Saint-Louis du Sud, Haiti. According to statistics from the USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team, 83,300 houses have been damaged from the earthquake and 2.2 million people have been exposed to MMI level shaking.

