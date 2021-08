Chainalysis, the New York-based blockchain data analytics platform revealed on Wednesday that global cryptocurrency adoption has skyrocketed worldwide. Residents from different countries are diving deeper into the crypto space and integrating digital assets usage into their day-to-day life. The Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index is an effort to measure cryptocurrency adoption from the grassroots. As per the company, the adoption of digital assets has surged over 880% in the past year and peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms in emerging economies are speculated to be the propelling force.