Chart Of The Day: Safe Haven Status Boosts Yen

By Pinchas Cohen/Investing.com - Investing.com
investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt time of publication, risk assets, including US futures and global equity benchmarks, are slumping, pressured lower by a trio of investor worries: geopolitical tensions after Afghanistan's US-backed government collapsed in the face of a Taliban takeover; accelerating fears the Delta variant of COVID-19 will upend the post-pandemic economic recovery; and signs today from China, via data releases earlier Monday, that the world's second largest economy could, indeed, be slowing.

za.investing.com

