Police respond to drive-by shooting in Norwich

Norwich — City police said they responded to reports of a drive-by shooting Sunday evening.

About 5:56 p.m., officers responding to a 911 call reporting a drive-by shooting near Lake Street found shell casings on the street and in Lake Street Park, according to the police department.

No one was hurt, though multiple people were on the street when the shots were fired, police said. Two unoccupied vehicles were struck by bullets.

Police said they are investigating the incident, but believe it was a targeted attack and that the shooter fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call detective Stephanie Reichard at (860) 886-5561, ext. 3157, or by calling the anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561, ext. 4.