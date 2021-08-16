Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwich, CT

Police respond to drive-by shooting in Norwich

By Taylor Hartz
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 5 days ago

Norwich — City police said they responded to reports of a drive-by shooting Sunday evening.

About 5:56 p.m., officers responding to a 911 call reporting a drive-by shooting near Lake Street found shell casings on the street and in Lake Street Park, according to the police department.

No one was hurt, though multiple people were on the street when the shots were fired, police said. Two unoccupied vehicles were struck by bullets.

Police said they are investigating the incident, but believe it was a targeted attack and that the shooter fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call detective Stephanie Reichard at (860) 886-5561, ext. 3157, or by calling the anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561, ext. 4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
367
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Cars
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Norwich, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drive By Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CarsPosted by
NBC News

GM recalls all Chevrolet Bolt electric cars over fire risk

General Motors on Friday announced the voluntary recall of all 2019 and newer Chevrolet Bolts, extending its recall of the electric vehicle back to its first model year, 2017. Friday's recall covers 73,018 Bolts from 2019 to 2022 and extends a previous recall covering 2017-2019 cars. The battery-related recall covers roughly 142,018 Bolts built by the automaker since the model's introduction.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...

Comments / 0

Community Policy