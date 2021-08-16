Possible Burglary Near Gardner Drawing Large Police Presence

UPDATE: The Cass County Sheriff's Office has surrounded a corn field North of Fargo in search of multiple suspects accused of previous burglary attempts and trespassing. Authorities say they got a call around 8am this [Monday] morning of a possible burglary in progress near Mile Marker 82 off I-29 in rural Argusville. After a previous burglary attempt at this same residence, the landowner asked relatives to watch the property..that's when they noticed a car that shouldn’t be on the property pull up.