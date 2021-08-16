AP Sportlight

Cancel
1933 -- Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees plays his 1,308th straight game to break Everett Scott's record of 1,307. 1938 -- Henry Armstrong wins the lightweight title with a 15-round decision over Lou Ambers and becomes the only boxer to hold world championship titles in three weight divisions simultaneously. Armstrong won the featherweight (126-pound) title by knocking out Petey Sarron in six rounds on Oct. 29, 1937. On May 31, 1938, he won the welterweight (147-pound) championship from Barney Ross by a decision.

wcn247.com

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:. St. LouisatKansas City8:10 p.m. ClevelandatDetroit7:10 p.m. Tampa BayatMinnesota8:10 p.m. HoustonatL-A Angels9:38 p.m. TorontoatSeattle10:10 p.m. NATIONAL LEAGUE. AtlantaatWashington7:05 p.m. CincinnatiatPhiladelphia7:05 p.m. MilwaukeeatPittsburgh7:05 p.m. Chi CubsatMiami7:10 p.m. L-A DodgersatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m. San DiegoatArizona9:40 p.m. ColoradoatSan Francisco9:45 p.m. MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER. VancouveratSan Jose10:30 p.m.
BasketballWTOP

AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug, 17 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:. W L Pts Pv High...
College SportsLSUSports.net

LSU Football in the AP Poll

Since 1936, the Associated Press has ranked college football teams in weekly polls. While the AP Poll currently lists the Top 25 teams in the nation, from 1936 to 1961 the wire service only ranked 20 teams. And from 1962 to 1967 only 10 teams were recognized. From 1968 to 1988, the AP again resumed its Top 20 before expanding to 25 teams in 1989.
Jersey City, NJThe Herald

AP Golf Preview Capsule: The Northern Trust

Course: Liberty National. Prize money: $9.5 million. Winner’s share: $1,170,000. TV: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS). Defending champion: Dustin Johnson. FedEx Cup leader: Collin Morikawa. Last week: Kevin Kisner won the Wyndham...
NFLsemoball.com

Friday Sports in Brief

MADRID (AP) -- Rafael Nadal pulled out of the U.S. Open on Friday and said he will not play tennis again this year because of a nagging foot injury. The Spaniard sat out both Wimbledon and the Olympics because of fatigue after losing to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals.
NBAsemoball.com

Storm welcome back Stewart and Bird, beat New York

NEW YORK (AP) -- Jewell Loyd scored 29 points and Breanna Stewart added 19 to help the Seattle Storm rout the New York Liberty 99-83 on Friday night. The teams also played Wednesday night and the Liberty came away with a four-point win, rallying from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The Storm didn't have Sue Bird and Stewart in the lineup for that game as the pair missed the team's last two games -- both losses -- while resting after helping the U.S. win a seventh consecutive gold medal at the Olympics.
MLBsemoball.com

Reds, Cubs to play at Field of Dreams site in 2022

Major League Baseball returns to the Field of Dreams site next season. There will be more major league magic at the Field of Dreams site when the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs travel to Dyersville, Iowa, for a game next season. The Reds and Cubs will play a regular-season game...
semoball.com

Athletics continue ballpark plans in Oakland and Las Vegas

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- The Athletics are proceeding with "parallel paths" planning new ballparks in Oakland and Las Vegas, determined to find the best fit and relocate if the club can't secure what it wants along the downtown waterfront Howard Terminal site. Team president Dave Kaval is planning another trip...
Snoqualmie, WAsemoball.com

Ernie Els eagles 18th for share of Boeing Classic lead

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) -- Ernie Els made a 50-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th for a 66-under 66 and a share of the Boeing Classic lead Friday with Woody Austin and Billy Mayfair. "That putt on 18 is obviously a huge bonus," Els said. Els also had six birdies...
MLBsemoball.com

Braves extend win streak to 7, Orioles lose 16th straight

Travis d'Arnaud celebrated his new contract with a two-run homer, Jorge Soler also went deep and the Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-0 Friday night, extending their winning streak to seven games while handing the Orioles their 16th straight defeat. Max Fried (11-7) allowed four hits in his first career nine-inning...
MLBsemoball.com

Perez hits 2 of Royals' 5 homers in 6-2 victory over Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) -- Salvador Perez hit two of Kansas City's five home runs in the Royals' 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Emmanuel Rivera hit his first career homer, and Andrew Benitendi and Cam Gallagher also connected. The Royals are last in the American League in home runs with 124.
Florida Statesemoball.com

Florida rounds out men's basketball roster by adding Gatkek

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida rounded out its roster for next season by adding 6-foot-9 forward Tuongthach Gatkek on Friday. Gatkek joins the Gators after spending last season with Trinity Valley Community College in Texas, where he averaged 10 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots. He helped Trinity Valley go 23-3 and make the NJCAA Tournament.
MLBsemoball.com

C d'Arnaud extends contract, returning to Braves in 2022

ATLANTA (AP) -- The Atlanta Braves have agreed to an $8 million contract extension with catcher Travis d'Arnaud that ensures his return in 2023, as well as a club option that could extend the deal for a second season. D'Arnaud recently rejoined the first-place Braves after missing more than three...
Golfsemoball.com

Soderberg in lead after 2nd round of Czech Masters

Sebastian Soderberg has birdied the final hole to shoot an 8-under 64 and take a one-stroke lead after the rain-hit second round of the Czech Masters. VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) -- Sebastian Soderberg birdied the final hole to shoot an 8-under 64 and take a one-stroke lead after the rain-hit second round of the Czech Masters on Friday.
MLBsemoball.com

LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole makes 2nd start since COVID break

Gerrit Cole makes his second start for the Yankees since coming off the COVID-19 injured list to face Minnesota and right-hander Kenta Maeda. A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:. BACK TO WORK. Gerrit Cole (11-6, 3.04) makes his second start for the Yankees since coming off the...
semoball.com

A&M gets probation, Williams 2-game suspension from NCAA

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) -- Texas A&M basketball coach Buzz Williams has been suspended for two games and the team has been placed on two years of probation for multiple NCAA rules violations, the NCAA announced Friday. The violations include Williams having impermissible contact in July 2019 with a prospect....
NFLsemoball.com

Surprise longshot has starred in Denver's loaded WR corps

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater know that whichever one wins Denver's starting quarterback job will have what could be the NFL's deepest wide receiving corps. Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler. All of them powered through uneven training camp performances from Denver's erratic...
semoball.com

Bob Tasca III tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Brainerd

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) -- Bob Tasca III topped Funny Car qualifying Friday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway. Tasca had a 3.941-second run at 326.63 mph in a Ford Mustang. "We came in here trying to run low 3.90s and the speed is good, and we...
semoball.com

Slingsby's Aussies lead Ainslie's Brits in SailGP regatta

Skipper Tom Slingsby and his defending champion Team Australia had two seconds and a fifth in the first three fleet races to take a one-point lead over Sir Ben Ainslie and his British team at SailGP's ROCKWOOL Denmark regatta. Skipper Tom Slingsby and his defending champion Team Australia had two...
NFLsemoball.com

Late AD McGee, NFL's Abraham named to SC athletic hall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Late South Carolina athletic director Mike McGee and longtime NFL defender John Abraham were named to the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday. McGee, who died in 2019, led Gamecocks athletics from 1993-2005 and was instrumental in the planning and building of Colonial Life...

