Tahini Is the Hottest New Food Trend. This Founder's Israel-Made Tahini and Sugar-Free Halva, the Only Sold in the U.S., Saw Rapid Success Despite the Pandemic.
Sally Schimko, founder of The Tahini Goddess, says, “If you told me 10 years ago that I was going to be launching a company in the food industry, I would have laughed.” But now, Schimko laughs at herself because she cannot believe how many people, including kids, she has hooked onto eating more vegetables. That was Schimko’s primary goal when she first launched a blog and Instagram page named “My Sexy Veggies." Her vision was to make all vegetables “sexy and appealing” by dipping or preparing them with her homemade sugar-free tahini products and to teach others not to fear “the good fat.”www.westport-news.com
Comments / 0