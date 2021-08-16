Cancel
NFL

Browns: Stephen Carlson’s year ending injury opens door for Johnny Stanton

By Chad Porto
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLosing Stephen Carlson hurts but the Browns could utilize Johnny Stanton instead. The Browns saw their first major injury of the year when their best blocking tight end, Stephen Carlson, suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of the Browns game on Saturday. The injury to Carlson has left an opportunity for another player who made big waves in the Browns’ victory to get a roster spot. That player is Johnny Stanton.

FanSided

How to stream the Cleveland Browns during the 2021-22 NFL season

We’re just a few weeks away from the NFL’s regular season beginning. Don’t miss a single Cleveland Browns snap in 2021-22 with this streaming guide. Football is nearly back – for real. Sure, the preseason is great when we’ve all got NFL withdrawals, but soon the real action starts. Soon, we’ll be watching the Cleveland Browns take on the Chiefs in Week One.
Cleveland.com

For Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, health is the key to 1,000-yard seasons

BEREA, Ohio – There was a three-week stretch last season when it looked like Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt could each top 1,000 rushing yards. It started with Chubb’s return from injury in Week 10 against the Texans. Chubb and Hunt combined for 230 yards in that game, becoming the first Browns running backs to rush for 100 yards in the same game since 1966.

