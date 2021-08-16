Browns: Stephen Carlson’s year ending injury opens door for Johnny Stanton
Losing Stephen Carlson hurts but the Browns could utilize Johnny Stanton instead. The Browns saw their first major injury of the year when their best blocking tight end, Stephen Carlson, suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of the Browns game on Saturday. The injury to Carlson has left an opportunity for another player who made big waves in the Browns’ victory to get a roster spot. That player is Johnny Stanton.factoryofsadness.co
