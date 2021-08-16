Outdoors Angle: Ramping Up For The Dove Season!

As visitors to northern Michigan’s Tahquamenon Falls watched, and took video, a whitetail doe came sprinting directly toward the 200-feet wide waterfall, which has a sheer drop of 50 feet. The deer looks as though it had been spooked by something as it runs down the middle of the Tahquamenon River and then realizes the presence of the waterfall one second too late. The deer tries to put on the brakes, but instead launches directly off of the waterfall. Tourists looked on in shock, including TikTok user cas_has, who posted the incident on the popular video-sharing website.