Outdoors Angle: Ramping Up For The Dove Season!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. I love dove hunting! This prolific game bird is the most popular sport in the country for participation and hunter numbers. They are especially popular down in the southern United States. Here in the North Country we have a small window of opportunity which starts September 1st and ends way too soon. The first hint at below zero temperatures at night and they migrate south. Usually we end up with just a few weeks to hunt this amazing game bird.

